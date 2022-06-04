La Crosse's Woes Continue, Losing to Mankato, 20-5

Yesterday La Crosse extended their losing streak to four, as they are yet to tally a win on their home field. In a strong offensive performance, Mankato scored 20 runs, many of which came from shortstop Orlando Salinas. The Kansas State product went 5-6 on the night, including a home run and 7 RBIs. Derek Shoen also had a standout game for the MoonDogs, going 4-5 with a home run and 5 RBIs. The most devastating inning for the Loggers occurred late, as the MoonDogs hung 10 in the ninth frame, ending all hopes of a late comeback.

Pitching for Mankato, John Lundgren collected his first win of the summer. The Dog's right-hander recorded a solid start, registering 5 innings and allowing 2 earned runs on 7 hits and 3 strikeouts.

Russell Derbyshire started for the Lumberman, appearing for the second time. Following 3 innings of work and 5 earned runs, left-hander Brett Stuessel came in for relief. Stuessel was able to eat up 5 quality innings, only allowing 3 earned runs on 5 hits and 3 strikeouts.

The lone bright spot for the Loggers was newcomer Landon Wallace. Arriving just an hour before first pitch, the utility man from Nevada fell a home run shy of the cycle. In addition to his 3 hits, he drove in 2 of the Logger's 5 runs.

The Loggers face the MoonDogs again tonight at home for their final matchup of the two-game set. The first pitch is slated for 6:35pm at Copeland Park.

