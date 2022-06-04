Gland Slam Puts Huskies Ahead of Stingers

DULUTH, MN - The Willmar Stingers lost 9-5 during the second game of the series against the Duluth Huskies.

Both starting pitchers were dominant on the mound to start the game. Duluth's Harrison Kreiling and Willmar's Sam Malec started the game by pitching three scoreless innings.

The first run would score after Husky catcher, Eduardo Rosario hit an RBI double in the bottom fourth. JD Rodgers also would hit an RBI double the following inning.

The game was cracked open after Duluth's center fielder, Noah Marcello, hit his second grand slam of the year in the bottom of the sixth.

The Stingers were able to score their first run the next inning as first baseman Will Hodo hit a line drive past the second baseman with the bases loaded. Hodo's RBI broke a streak of 16 innings without a Willmar run.

The Huskies would go on to score three more in the bottom of the seventh and eighth. The Stingers would finish the game with back-to-back innings with a player hitting a two-run RBI double. Sam Daly hit one in the eighth, and Aidan Byrne in the ninth.

Kreiling would go on to earn the win as he pitched seven innings, gave up one run, and struck out seven. Malec would be the given the loss. He pitched six innings, gave up five runs, and sat down seven batters.

Tonight's MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game is Sam Daly. He had a single, and a two-RBI double in four at-bats.

The Stingers are back at home tomorrow as the Minnesota Mud Puppies come in for a two-game homestand.

