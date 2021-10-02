Montero, Trejo Lead Isotopes Past River Cats in Ten Innings

October 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 7 (58-70, 6-2), River Cats 3 (54-71, 2-6) - Sutter Health Park | Sacramento, CA

AT THE DISH: Taylor Snyder broke a scoreless tie with a solo homer in the seventh, his 30th long ball of the season (and 11th with Albuquerque) ... With the game tied at 1 in the ninth, Elehuris Montero led off with a home run before Chris Rabago added a solo shot later in the frame ... In the four-run tenth, Montero and Snyder drew bases-loaded walks, sandwiched around a sacrifice fly from Greg Bird and an Alan Trejo RBI single.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Frank Duncan was once again sensational, firing six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts ... Duncan pitched to a 2.16 ERA (8 ER/33.1 IP) in his final six starts of the season ... Jake Bird gave up the tying run in the seventh ... Chad Smith stranded a pair in the eighth by striking out the last two batters ... Justin Lawrence was one out away from a save, but Jason Krizan tied it with a two-run double, then Trejo threw out Krizan at the plate trying to score on an infield single by the next hitter ... Topes Pitcher of the Year Logan Cozart retired all three batters he faced to seal the victory.

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque is 4-3 in extra innings this season ... Duncan is the first Isotopes starter to pitch to an ERA under 4 (3.92) in 80 or more innings with the team (80.1) since Sam Howard's 3.89 mark in 14 starts in 2017 ... The Topes have won 15 games in their final at-bat in 2021 ... Rabago is batting .319 in 28 games dating back to July 24.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and River Cats will play the final night game of the season Saturday. Left-hander Bernardo Flores (0-1, 7.71) is scheduled to take the baseball for Albuquerque against Sacramento right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-6, 6.46). First pitch from California is set for 8:05 MT (7:05 PT).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from October 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.