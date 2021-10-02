OKC Dodgers Game Notes - October 2, 2021

October 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (4-4/50-78) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (5-3/66-61)

Game #128 of 129/Home #63 of 64/Final Stretch #9 of 10

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Daniel Camarena (5-7, 5.00) vs. OKC-LHP Darien Núñez (7-0, 2.52)

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their final series of the 2021 season, as well as the Triple-A Final Stretch, at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Despite a loss last night, the Dodgers lead the current series, 2-1, and have won six of their last nine games.

Last Game: The El Paso Chihuahuas took an early lead and held the Oklahoma City Dodgers to two runs as they sent the Dodgers to a 6-2 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso's Matt Batten led off the game with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly. El Paso added two more runs in the second inning with Pedro Florimón hitting a solo homer and Michael Cantu adding a RBI single for a 3-0 lead. The Dodgers got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning when Luke Raley belted a two-run homer out to right-center field to cut the Chihuahuas' lead to 3-2. The Dodgers put runners at second and third base with none out, but they did not score and eventually left the bases loaded. El Paso added three more runs in the seventh inning, hitting back-to-back RBI doubles and adding another run on a wild pitch.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Darien Núñez (7-0) is set to make a spot start tonight, and it will be just the second start of his career (82 G)...Núñez has not allowed an earned run in nine straight outings, allowing one run total over 10.1 innings. During that time he's surrendered six hits and one walk, holding opponents 6-for-36. He has struck out 19 of the 37 batters he's faced...Núñez most recently pitched Thursday against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He threw one inning of relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts...His lone start of the season and career was July 20 with the Los Angeles Dodgers against San Francisco at Dodger Stadium. He pitched 2.0 innings, allowing two runs and two hits, including a home run, with one walk and two strikeouts...Over 30 appearances with OKC, Núñez has compiled a 2.52 ERA and 7-0 record over 50.0 IP with 20 walks against 78 strikeouts during his first season in Triple-A. He has also had four stints with LAD, making his ML debut July 9 against Arizona. In big league action he is 0-1 in six games (7.2 IP) with an 8.22 ERA, four walks and eight strikeouts. Three of the eight hits he has allowed have been homers...Núñez was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week May 10-16 after pitching 6.0 scoreless innings over two outings, allowing one hit and no walks with 11 K's...He made his U.S. debut in 2018 after signing with the Dodgers that April out of Cuba where he began his pro career at the age of 18 and spent four seasons in the Cuban National Series (2011-15).

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 13-8 2019: 2-2 All-time: 27-18 At OKC: 12-9 The Dodgers and Chihuahuas wrap up the 2021 season and Triple-A Final Stretch with a five-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, marking their fourth series of the season and second in OKC...The teams most recently met July 8-13 in El Paso with the Dodgers winning the series, 4-2, as OKC won four of the final five games...The teams split their last series in OKC June 10-15, with the Dodgers winning the first two games and the series finale, but El Paso winning three straight meetings in between...Entering the current series, Matt Davidson and Zach Reks paced the Dodgers with 18 hits apiece in the season series, while Davidson and Luke Raley each had a team-leading 16 RBI. Davidson and Keibert Ruiz hit six homers each through the first 18 games...OKC has outscored El Paso, 137-104, outhit the Chihuahuas, 209-194, and have hit 37 homers compared to El Paso's 18...Outside of 2018, OKC has won or split each season series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...OKC enters tonight having won four of the last five games against El Paso, as well as six of the last eight meetings...Last night the Chihuahuas notched six runs and seven extra-base hits. In the previous four games against OKC, El Paso was limited to a total of four runs and six extra-base hits combined.

Fall Ball: OKC is playing into October for the first time in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). Prior to this season, the latest games played by Oklahoma City came as part of PCL Championship Series in 1999 and 2016 when the team played games on Sept. 17 in both years. In 1999, OKC played Vancouver in the championship round, losing, 5-3, Sept. 17 on the road as Vancouver clinched the series, 3-1. In 2016, OKC played El Paso in the PCL Championship Series with El Paso defeating the Dodgers, 4-3, in 11 innings to win the series, 3-1, as well as the PCL title at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Final Frontier: The Dodgers are now 5-3 during the Triple-A Final Stretch. All 30 Triple-A teams are playing five road games and five home games during the new postseason tournament format. A single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage among all 30 teams during the final 10 games...All team and individual stats accumulated during the Final Stretch will still be counted toward 2021 season stats, but wins and losses will not affect league standings outside of the 10 games. A champion was named for both the Triple-A West (Tacoma) and Triple-A East (Durham) leagues through the originally scheduled 120-game championship season...Albuquerque leads Triple-A West at 6-2, but Durham leads all Triple-A teams at 8-0.

On The Home Front: Last night's loss snapped OKC's second three-game home winning streak of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers still have not won four consecutive home games since 2019 when they defeated Memphis July 28 and then recording a three-game sweep Aug. 7-9 against Tacoma...The Dodgers are currently 29-33 at home this season and will finish with a losing record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the second consecutive season after it happened just twice over the first 21 seasons in Bricktown (2003, 2007)...Although the Dodgers are 3-2 in the last five home games, they've batted .181 (27x149) with four home runs, 13 runs scored and are 5-for-35 with runners in scoring position. They've been held to two or fewer runs in three of the five games and have only exceeded three runs once.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers homered in a fourth straight game last night and now have 11 homers during the Triple-A Final Stretch, including seven over the last four games, resulting in a total of $550 to be donated to Cleats For Kids in Oklahoma City. For each home run hit by Triple-A teams during the Final Stretch, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 per homer to a local 501(c)3 charity selected by the team. OKC is one of 10 Triple-A teams with 10 or more homers so far during the Final Stretch...Seven of OKC's nine runs this series have scored on homers, and going back to their final game in Las Vegas Sept. 27, eight of the team's last 10 runs have scored via the longball.

Luke's Using the Force: Luke Raley drove in both of OKC's runs Friday with a sixth-inning home run and finished with the Dodgers' lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and two walks. Raley has a team-leading 20 hits in 16 games against the Chihuahuas this season, along with a team-best 18 RBI. His 18 runs scored are tied for most among Dodgers players in the season series between the teams...In his last 11 games with OKC, Raley has hit six homers and picked up 14 RBI. And combined with his most recent stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Raley has gone deep seven times in his last 13 games overall with a plate appearance.

The Souz is Loose: Steven Souza Jr. had Friday night off, but extended his hitting streak to a season-best six games by hitting a homer Thursday. He is 11-for-27 (.407) during the stretch with three multi-hit games and two games with three hits, and in his last five games, he's 10-for-23 (.435) with four extra-base hits, nine runs scored and six RBI. He has also hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games with an at-bat, going 18-for-43 (.419) with five doubles, a triple and three homers with 11 RBI and scoring 14 runs...He's homered in back-to-back games for the for the second time this season (also May 28 and May 30 at El Paso).

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana singled last night to boost his team-leading hit total to 103 this season. He has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games with an at-bat, going 27-for-70 (.386) with three homers, five doubles, 18 RBI and 10 runs scored. He has seven multi-hit outings during the stretch, including a career-high five-hit night Sept. 24 at Las Vegas, and his 29 multi-hit games this season pace OKC...Since July 23, his .353 AVG and 72 hits rank third in Triple-A West.

Matt the Bat: After compiling multi-hit outings in five straight games, Matt Davidson has been held 0-for-7 over his last two outings, marking just the second time in the month of September he was held without a hit in back-to-back games. Davidson wrapped up September tied with Cristian Santana for a team-leading 29 hits, including a team-best eight homers and 14 extra-base hits during the month. He had 10 multi-hit outings during the month...In 26 games since returning from the Injured List Aug. 28, Davidson has hit 10 homers, collected 16 extra-base hits and tallied 32 RBI. During that time, he leads the Minors in RBI and his home run total is second-most...For the season, Davidson leads Triple-A West with a .629 SLG and his .993 OPS is second. His 28 homers are tied for second-most in the league, while his 81 RBI are tied for fourth.

Two-Out Ouch: During the current series, the Dodgers are 0-for-23 with two outs, which includes 0-for-7 with runners on base. The Chihuahuas retired each of the first 16 OKC batters with two outs this series through the second inning of last night's game. The Dodgers did eventually draw four walks with two outs last night.

Kount 'Em: The Dodgers pitching staff struck out 14 batters last night, marking the 12th time they've reached that many strikeouts in a game this season. They've racked up 1,239 K's this season to rank second in Triple-A West and have struck out at least that many batters for fourth time in the last five seasons. This year's team is seven strikeouts away from surpassing the 2016 squad for the third-most strikeouts in a season during the team's Bricktown era.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have scored nine runs over the past three games for their lowest three-game run total since Aug. 23-26 (6 R). They have scored two runs in three of the last five games after scoring at least three runs in 89 of the previous 98 games...Billy McKinney is 3-for-11 with two doubles through the first three games of his Major League Rehab Assignment. He's the 11th different LAD player to join OKC on rehab assignment this season...El Paso tallied seven extra-base hits in Friday night's game, marking the highest extra-base hit total by an opponent since Aug. 28 against Las Vegas...Last night was OKC's 32nd game of the season to last at least 3 hours, 30 minutes.

