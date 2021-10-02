Dodgers Can't Bounce back from Early Deficit

The El Paso Chihuahuas took an early lead and held the Oklahoma City Dodgers to two runs as they sent the Dodgers to a 6-2 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso's Matthew Batten led off the game with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Azocar for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. El Paso (50-78) added two more runs in the second inning with Pedro Florimón hitting a solo homer and Michael Cantu adding a RBI single for a 3-0 lead. The Dodgers (66-61) got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning when Luke Raley belted a two-run homer out to right-center field to cut the Chihuahuas' lead to 3-2. The Dodgers went on to load the bases later in the inning with two outs, but pitcher Nick Ramirez got Carlos Asuaje to ground out to escape the jam. El Paso added three more runs in the seventh inning, hitting back-to-back RBI doubles and adding another run on a wild pitch for a 6-2 edge.

Of Note:

-Friday's loss snapped Oklahoma City's three-game home winning streak at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as OKC played its first-ever October game during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). The three-game home winning streak was just OKC's second of the season. OKC is now 29-33 at home this season and with two home games remaining this season will finish with a losing record at home for a second consecutive season.

-The Dodgers fell to 5-3 during the Triple-A Final Stretch. All 30 Triple-A teams are playing five road games and five home games during the new postseason tournament format. A single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage among all 30 teams during the final 10 games.

-Luke Raley drove in both of OKC's runs Friday and finished with the Dodgers' lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and two walks. Raley has a team-leading 20 hits in 16 games against the Chihuahuas this season, along with a team-best 18 RBI. His 18 runs scored are tied for most among Dodgers players in the season series between the teams.

-Luke Raley's home run was the Dodgers' 11th homer during the Triple-A Final Stretch and seventh in the last four games. For each home run hit by Triple-A teams during the Final Stretch, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 per homer to a local 501(c)3 charity selected by the team. The Dodgers' 11 homers equal $550 so far to be donated to Cleats For Kids in Oklahoma City.

-El Paso tallied seven extra-base hits in the game, marking the highest total by an OKC opponent since Aug. 28 against Las Vegas in OKC. Prior to Friday, opponents had combined for eight total extra-base hits in the previous three games against the Dodgers...The Dodgers have a total of five extra-base hits over the first three games of the current series.

-Billy McKinney played the third game of his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC and connected on a double for a second straight night, going 1-for-4 Friday night.

-The Dodgers lead the five-game series with the Chihuahuas, 2-1, and have won six of their last nine games overall.

What's Next: The OKC Dodgers continue their final series of 2021 at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

