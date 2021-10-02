Robel Garcia Launches Grand Slam in Skeeters Victory

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Robel Garcia's grand slam helped guide the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 6-1 victory over the Round Express on Saturday night at Constellation Field in their penultimate game of the 2021 season.

Garcia launched the grand slam - the Skeeters' fifth grand slam of the season - in the fourth inning off Express right-hander Kohei Arihara, who took the losing decision. It was Garcia's sixth home run with the Skeeters this season. Jeremy Peña led off the fourth inning with a solo home run, giving him 10 since joining the Skeeters on Aug. 28. Peña's nine home runs in September are the most in Triple A West and tied for the most in Minor League Baseball.

The five-run fourth inning helped back Skeeters starter Shawn Dubin, who took a no-decision after completing four scoreless innings, striking out three batters while allowing two hits. Jon Olczak received the win after tossing two scoreless innings directly following Dubin.

Taylor Jones added a solo home run in the fifth inning to pad the Skeeters lead. Jones, who's hit 10 home runs with the Skeeters this season, has homered in four of his last 10 games and has hit .344 over that stretch.

Round Rock tallied its only run of the night on a solo home run from Yohel Pozo in the seventh inning off Enoli Paredes. With the win, the Skeeters pushed their Triple A Final Stretch record to 4-5.

The Skeeters take on the Express at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday at Constellation Field for their final game of the season.

