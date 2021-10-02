COVID-19 Protocols Cancel Reno Aces Season Finale

RENO, Nev. - Tonight's game, as well as tomorrow's final game of the season, have been canceled in adherence of Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols. The Aces and MLB will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of experts.

The Aces finished the season with a 70-54 record, good for a .565 winning percentage that is the top in team history. The previous best of .563 was set twice, in 2014 and 2017.

Reno currently leads all of professional baseball in batting average (.294), runs (872), RBIs (816), slugging (.518) and OPS (.891). The Aces led all of Minor League Baseball in hits (1284) and total bases (2262).

Fans who purchased tickets to either of the remaining games will be contacted with more information.

