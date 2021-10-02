Johnson homers, River Cats drop extra innings battle

October 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - A wild 10th inning was too much to overcome as the Sacramento River Cats (54-71, 2-6) lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes (58-70, 6-2) on Friday, falling to 0-8 in extra innings this season.

Five walks led to a four-run 10th to quickly erase the momentum built from the River Cats' ninth-inning comeback and any chance at a walk-off.

After trading zeros the first six innings of the game, Albuquerque right fielder Taylor Snyder dealt the first blow with a solo shot.

Sacramento didn't stay down for long, as center fielder Bryce Johnson led off the bottom of the seventh with his ninth home run of the season to make it 1-1. Johnson finished his first game back from the injured list 3-for-4 with the home run and a stolen base.

The game remained one-all until the ninth when Albuquerque third baseman Elehuris Montero and catcher Chris Rabago each hit solo shots off righty Silvino Bracho.

The River Cats quickly responded to the deficit again, tying the game at three in the ninth on second baseman Jason Krizan's clutch two-out double. Krizan was all over the bases, going 3-for-4 with a walk.

The Giants' no. 13 prospect on MLB Pipeline, righty Sean Hjelle (1-6, 6.46), will take on Albuquerque lefty Bernardo Flores (0-1, 7.71) at 7:05 p.m. (PT) on Saturday. Watch Johnny Doskow and J.T. Snow call the game live on CW-31 or listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Catcher Ricardo Genovés had another great day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. In five Triple-A games, he is 9-for-19 (.474) with four runs and three RBIs in five games.

Righty Ronnie Williams had his best start for Sacramento, striking out a Triple-A high five in 5.0 shutout innings.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from October 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.