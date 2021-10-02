CJ Hinojosa Blast Propels Skeeters to Win over Round Rock

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - A two-run home run from CJ Hinojosa helped lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 4-2 win over the Round Rock Express on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Hinojosa belted the two-run shot, his 11th of the season, in the fifth inning to put the Skeeters up for good on the night. Hinojosa ranks fifth in Triple A West with a .317 batting average this season.

Right-hander Tyler Ivey made his second appearance with the Skeeters as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment, allowing a run on five hits while striking out two batters and totaling 45 pitches. Michael Kelly followed Ivey by striking out a pair in a scoreless inning of relief to receive the winning decision.

Korey Lee, rated as the Houston Astros' No. 1 prospect, per MLB.com, got the Skeeters on the board with a two-run single in the first inning. Charles Leblanc countered with a solo home run for Round Rock in the second and Josh Jung delivered a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Josh James struck out three batters through a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save with the Skeeters this season. The win moved the Skeeters to 3-5 through the 10-game Triple A Final Stretch.

The Skeeters and Round Rock continue their five-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field.

