Rainiers Drop Bees in Extras

October 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers scratched out a run in the bottom of the tenth inning to take a 3-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday night. The automatic runner moved to third on a ground out and after an intentional walk and a four pitch walk issued by Jose Marte (1-2), came home on an infield single by Dillon Thomas. The Bees took a 2-0 lead with an RBI single by Mitch Walding in the third inning and a solo homer by Brendon Davis in the fifth, but Tacoma tied the game with one run in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

Salt Lake starter Jack Dashwood went four innings and allowed just one run on seven hits with six strikeouts. Tyler Danish threw three scoreless frames with four strikeouts and one walk. Altogether, five Bees pitchers combined to strike out thirteen batters. Davis led the Bees with two hits, including a homer and a double. His fifth inning blast was his 30th home run of the season at all levels of the minor leagues.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from October 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.