Round Rock Drops First Contest in Sugar Land 4-2

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (66-61) dropped its first contest of the series against the Sugar Land Skeeters (74-54) by a final score of 4-2 on Friday night at Constellation Field. The Skeeters trimmed the E-Train's five-game series lead to 2-1 in Round Rock's first ever October contest.

Round Rock starter LHP Jake Latz (1-1, 3.55) got the night's loss after allowing two runs on one hit and four walks as he struck out six batters over 4.0 innings. Sugar Land reliever RHP Michael Kelly (3-4, 2.89) earned the win after one scoreless inning of work that saw two strikeouts.

The Skeeters hopped on the board in the first inning as 2B C.J. Hinojosa worked a one-out walk. A wild pitch then moved him to second base before the infielder was joined as LF Taylor Jones walked. Both runners finished their trips around the bases thanks to a single from 1B Korey Lee for a 2-0 lead.

Round Rock LF Charles Leblanc scored the first E-Train run of the night to make it a 2-1 game after he blasted a leadoff home run to left field in the third.

The home team widened the gap to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Hinojosa went yard, bringing 3B Jeremy Peña in as well, after Peña reached base on a force out.

Sugar Land's two-run lead held until the eighth frame, when DH Josh Jung blasted the contest's second Express dinger. The hit brought the good guys within two, but Round Rock couldn't tally any more as Sugar Land took the win.

Express was led by 3B Davis Wendzel, who tallied his first hits since September 25 as he knocked two doubles tonight against the Skeeters, marking his second multi-hit game since joining Round Rock's roster.

Round Rock and Sugar Land head into game four of the current series on Saturday night. Skeeters RHP Shawn Dubin (4-3, 3.74) is scheduled to start opposite an Express pitcher to be announced. First pitch at Constellation Field is slated for 6:05 p.m.

