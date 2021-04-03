Monsters Score Four Unanswered Goals in 4-2 Win over Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 8-5-1-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Griffins recorded the only two goals of the first period from Riley Barber at 10:37 on the power play and Mathias Brome at 19:17 leaving the Monsters fighting a 2-0 defecit after 20 minutes. Cleveland made quick work to regain the lead in the middle frame beginning with a power-play tally from Carson Meyer at 4:22 with assists from Tyler Sikura and Adam Helewka. The Monsters tied the game after Sikura tipped in a power-play goal at 7:41 off feeds from Helewka and Gavin Bayreuther. Kole Sherwood notched Cleveland's third unanswered marker at 12:36 with helpers from Ole Bjorgvik-Holm and Luke Moncada bringing the score to 3-2 heading into the final period. Sherwood continued the offensive hot streak into the third period with his second goal at 4:44 assisted by Adam Clendening and Josh Dunne securing the Monsters 4-2 win.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves for the victory in his North American professional debut while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle stopped 23 shots in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 3 1 - - 4

GR 2 0 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 2/5 5/6 44 min / 11 inf

GR 29 1/6 3/5 22 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 27 2 1-0-0

GR Nagle L 23 4 4-4-0

Cleveland Record: 8-5-1-0, 2nd Central Division

Grand Rapids Record: 8-6-2-0, 3rd Central Division

