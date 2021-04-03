HSK Captures Fourth Straight Win, Defeats Tucson 3-1
April 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
In the second of a three game homestand, the Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-1, Friday night at Tucson Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Silver Knights and Roadrunners went back and forth through the majority of the first but neither team capitalized on the chances. A pass from Jack Dugan connected with Ben Jones in the final five minutes of the period and the puck found its way to the back of the net. At 10:10 in the second, in a nearly identical sequence, Jack Dugan found Ben Jones once again to give him his second goal of the night and his first career two-goal game. In the final stanza, Marcus Kallionkieli notched his first career AHL goal in his second game with the Silver Knights. The Roadrunners got their first of the night after a turnover in front of the HSK net landed on Kevin Roy's stick, but it wasn't enough to give them an advantage. The Silver Knights ended the night with a 3-1 W and their fourth straight victory.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will be back at Tucson Arena tomorrow night for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop against the Roadrunners. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
