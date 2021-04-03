Marlies Fall to Senators

SCORING SUMMARY

Belleville: E. Sokolov (5) (M. Peca, J. LaBate), P. Kelly (2) (L. Thomson, O. LeBlanc), E. Sokolov (6) (J. Aspirot, C. Williams), V. Abramov (4) (Unassisted), E. Sokolov (7) PP (C. Crookshank, V. Abramov), C. Reinhardt (2) (J. Aspirot, C. Goloubef), J. Aspirot (1) PP (P. Kelly, C. Cassels)

Goaltender: M. Hogberg (27/29)

Toronto: K. Agostino (5) (N. Petan, J. Duszak), J. Anderson

Goaltender: J. Woll (16/22), A. D'Agostini (8/9)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Kenny Agostino scored at 14:06 of the first period. He has points (3-6-9) in six consecutive games. Agostino has 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists) in 14 games with the Marlies.

Joey Anderson scored on the power play at 18:36 of the third period. He has points (1-1-2) in consecutive games. Anderson has 11 points (6 goals, 4 assists) 19 games this season.

Nic Petan recorded the primary assist on Agostin's first period goal. Petan has points (4-4-8) in the last six games.

Joseph Duszak registered the secondary assist on Agostino's first period goal and the primary assist on Anderson's third period goal. Duszak has eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 19 games this season.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev recorded the secondary assist on Anderson's third period goal. Der-Arguchintsev has four assists in three consecutive games.

Joseph Woll stopped 16 of the 22 shots he faced in 47:12 of action. He is now 4-3-0-0 on the season with a 3.34 goals against average and 0.881 save percentage. Andrew D'Agostini stopped 8 of 9 he faced in relief of Woll.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Toronto's home record is 6-3-0-0 (12 points) this season. Toronto's longest home point streak reached eight points with four straight wins from March 12 to March 31.

The Marlies have outscored their opponents 30-28 at home. Joey Anderson, Tyler Gaudet, Teemu Kivihalme and Nic Petan lead the Marlies in goals (3) and Kalle Kossila (2-5-7) and Nic Petan (3-4-7) in points.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 1-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power play.

Belleville had a 31-29 edge in shots in all situations. Kenny Agostino and Nick Robertson led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 10-9-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and are 1-3-0-0 against the Senators.

RECORD WHEN...

Scoring first 6-3-0-0

Leading after 1 5-2-0-0

Trailing after 2 0-8-0-1

Score a power play goal 6-2-0-1

Allow a power play goal 1-6-0-1

Outshot by opponent 4-3-0-1

Saturday 0-3-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 7 (Anderson, Gaudet)

Assists 11 (Agostino)

Points 16 (Agostino, Gaudet)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila)

Shots 49 (Agostino)

+/- +13 (Gaudet)

PIMS 36 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On how the game turned after the first period:

The first period wasn't a problem at all. I thought we had a good start. We were focused on our game plan. We spent quite a bit of time in the defensive zone. Coming out into the second period, I don't know if the team felt a little comfortable with how the first period went. We started to get away from our details and our game plan a bit and they stepped up. They started working harder, they started finishing checks, they started making life hard on us taking away time and space and we didn't answer quick enough and things got away from us too quickly there in the second.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Apr. 2 Brennan Kapcheck (D) - Signed to PTO

Mar. 30 Timothy Liljegren (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Adam Brooks (C) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Scott Sabourin (RW) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Calle Rosén (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Nick Robertson (LW) - Returned on loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Filip KrÃ¡l (D) - Reassigned by Toronto (NHL) from Prerov (Czech)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Friday, April 9 vs. Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 vs. Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 at Laval - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

