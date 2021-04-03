Avalanche Signs Ranta

DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Sampo Ranta to a three-year, entry-level contract. He will report to the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles.

Ranta, 20, completed his junior season at the University of Minnesota, finishing with a career-best 31 points in 31 games while also establishing career highs in goals (19) and assists (12). His 19 tallies ranked second in the nation while he led the Gophers in goals, points and finished second in power-play goals (3). Ranta's +19 rating and four game-winning markers were both tied for second on the team. The Naantali, Finland, native was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and was a Big Ten All-Tournament Team Selection and finished with 67 points (37g/30a) and a +27 rating in 102 career NCAA games with Minnesota.

Selected by the Avalanche in the third round (78th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Ranta played two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers, totaling 46 points (29g, 17a) in 83 career USHL contests. He was tied for second on the team in points (37) and ranked third in goals (23) during his final campaign in 2017-18.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound left wing was part of the Finland's gold-medal entry at the 2018 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, notching two points (1g/1a) in seven games. He helped his country to a fourth-place finish at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording two points (0g/2a) in seven tournament contests.

