Game Preview: Devils at Bears, 1 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon versus the Binghamton Devils. The puck drops at 1 p.m. at GIANT Center. The game will be televised live on FOX43.

Binghamton Devils (3-7-4-1) at Hershey Bears (11-5-2-0)

April 3, 2021 | 1 PM | Game #19 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Rob Hennessey (#87)

Linesmen: Tom George (#61), Richard Jondo (#55)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: FOX 43, AHLTV (Freeview game)

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears had a four-game win streak snapped on Wednesday evening in a 4-1 loss at Lehigh Valley. Hershey surrendered three goals in the first period, including a pair from rookie Tyson Foerster. Kody Clark had Hershey's lone goal with a third period power play marker at 7:01, but it was the Phantoms who earned their fifth win over the Bears this season. The Devils are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss on Wednesday versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Rookie Nolan Foote had a goal and an assist for the Devils.

CLARK WITH A SPARK:

Hershey winger Kody Clark enters today's game as the club's leader in goals with seven. The second-year pro has scored in two of his past three games, and Clark's power play goal in Wednesday's loss was his second marker on the man-advantage this season. The 2018 Washington 2nd rounder has collected five points (4g, 1a) in six games versus Binghamton this season. Tonight is Clark's 50th professional game, and the 6'3' forward has nine points this season through 18 games, the same number of points he had in 31 contests last year.

THE VIPER ARRIVES:

Hershey forward Aliaksei Protas made his AHL debut on Wednesday in Allentown. The 6'6" center was Washington's 3rd round selection, 91st overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. Protas was linemates with Hershey teammate Brett Leason with the Western Hockey League champion Prince Albert Raiders in 2018-19, and the duo was reunited on a line on Wednesday. Protas played in Russia this season in his first professional campaign, registering 18 points (10g, 8a) for Dinamo Minsk of the KHL.

POWER PLAY ON THE WAY:

Hershey's power play enters today's game with goals in four straight contests, the club's longest string of success on the man-advantage this season. The Bears are 4-for-14 (28.6%) in the recent stretch, getting goals from Matt Moulson (2), Kody Clark (1), and Joe Snivley (1). Hershey's power play now sits at 16.1% on the season, and overall in the season series versus the Devils, the Bears are 3-for-18 (16.7%).

QUICK HITS:

Hershey is 5-1-0-0 versus the Devils this season including 3-0-0-0 at GIANT Center...The Devils have lost 12 of their past 13 games, with the lone win coming versus Hershey on Mar. 19 in Newark....In the last matchup between the Bears and Devils on Mar. 21, Hershey fired 51 shots, the largest single game shot total in the AHL this season...Binghamton goaltender Evan Cormier's 48 saves in that 3-2 overtime loss are tied with Henderson's Oskar Dansk as the most by a goalie in a single game this season...Hershey center Connor McMichael ranks tied for 1st among rookies in the league in shots with 59....Binghamton's penalty kill is the second worst in the AHL on the road (66.7%), and overall, they have the AHL's worst penalty kill at 75%...Binghamton's Nolan Foote ranks 3rd among rookies in assists (10) and 5th overall in points (15).

