Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Colton Point

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced that the team has recalled goaltender Colton Point from the Texas Stars to the Taxi Squad.

Point, 23, has appeared in nine AHL games with Texas so far this season, posting a 5-3-1 record with a .886 SV% and a 3.52 GAA. The goaltender owns a 7-7-2 record with a .876 SV% and a 3.64 GAA in 17 career AHL appearances over three seasons, all with Texas.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound native of North Bay, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Additionally, Texas previously released goaltender Matt Jurusik from his professional try-out contract on Friday, Apr. 2, 2021.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

