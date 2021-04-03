Hogs Game Day: IceHogs and Wolves Rumble in Hoffman Estates Tonight

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), continue their four-game mini-series against the Chicago Wolves tonight 7:00 at Triphahn Community Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Tonight is the sixth of 11 scheduled meetings between the two clubs.

IceHogs Support the Autism Program of Easterseals During #AutismAwarenessMonth

Throughout the month of April, the Rockford IceHogs will honor and celebrate Autism Awareness Month presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. To pay tribute to Autism Awareness, the IceHogs will showcase special puzzle-piece logos on the ice at BMO Harris Bank Center for the remainder of the 2021 season and host special raffles and auctions through the team's DASH platform.

IceHogs Continue Four-Game Series vs. Wolves

The Rockford IceHogs continue their four-game set against the Chicago Wolves tonight and wrap up on Wednesday, Apr. 7 in Rockford. The four-game series marks the longest stretch the IceHogs see one opponent this season. The Wolves claimed the first two games of the set last Saturday (Mar. 27 at Chicago) 6-3 and Sunday (Mar. 28 at Rockford) 5-4.

Close Calls

In the head-to-head series so far against the Wolves, three of the five meetings have been decided by a single goal. This season, nine (5-8-1-0) of the IceHogs' 18 games have been decided by one tally.

Franson Leads the Way

Defenseman Cody Franson leads the IceHogs with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and enters Saturday's game at Chicago on a four-game point streak, tied for the longest point streak by an IceHogs skater this season. Forwards Reese Johnson and Dylan McLaughlin reached four-game streaks earlier this year.

Franson Approaches Points Milestone

Entering tonight, Franson is one point shy of 400 professional points. Through 886 games in the NHL, AHL, and KHL, Franson has 91 goals and 308 assists for 399 points.

McLaughlin Continues Hot Streak

Forward Dylan McLaughlin enters Saturday's showdown with three goals and five assists for eight points over his last six games including a four-game point streak (two goals, five assists) from Mar. 13-22.

Barratt Gaining Confidence

Riding a three-game point streak (two goals, three assists) forward Evan Barratt has climbed up to a tie for 16th among AHL rookies this season with 11 total points (four goals, seven assists). He has registered a goal and an assist in each of his last two games.

Multi-Point Performances Multiplying

Franson's two assists last Saturday and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk's goal and an assist saw both skaters earn their fourth multi-point performance of the season, the most by an IceHogs skater this year.

Jeannot Stays Hot for Wolves

Wolves forward Tanner Jeannot enters tonight's contest on an impressive 10-game point streak and six-game goal-scoring streak with six goals and five assists for 11 points over the run.

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

The Rockford IceHogs close four consecutive meetings against the Wolves on Wednesday, Apr. 7 at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Watch all of the action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!

Every active full IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and 20-Game holder who have paid for their tickets in full or who have a deposit down on their tickets for 2020-21 will receive FREE access to every IceHogs game through AHLTV on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Want to upgrade to a Full Season or 20-Game plan? Contact us at (815) 968-5222 or email us at ticketservices@icehogs.com!

2020-21 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 6-11-1-0, 13 point (6th, Central Division)

Chicago: 13-2-0-1, 27 points (1st, Central Division)

2019-20 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 29-30-2-2, 62 points (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 27-26-5-3, 62 points (4th, Central Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Feb. 6 Wolves at IceHogs 4-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Feb. 9 IceHogs at Wolves 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Feb. 16 Wolves at IceHogs 2-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Mar. 27 IceHogs at Wolves 3-6 Loss Recap & Highlights

Mar. 28 Wolves at IceHogs 5-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Apr. 3 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

Apr. 7 Wolves at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 Wolves at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Apr. 21 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

May 14 Wolves at IceHogs 6 p.m.

May 15 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2020-21 Head-to-Head Record

0-5-0-0

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

74-62-10-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (2nd season with IceHogs)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (1st season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators

