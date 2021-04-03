Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 3rd

April 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators kick off their 8 game road trip today with a matchup against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Sens are 5-10-0-0 this season heading into this evening's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Marcus Hogberg in goal this evening, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Tye Austin, Cedric Andree, Logan Brown, Joe Carroll, Jonathan Davidsson, Jack Dougherty, Curtis Douglas, Mitchell Hoelscher, and Merrick Rippon are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators have met the Toronto Marlies three times this season so far, beating them twice at the Canadian Tire Centre but losing on the road. The Sens are currently 5th in the Canadian Division with 10 points in 15 games played, while the Marlies are in 2nd with 21 points in 19 games played.

Who to Watch:

Angus Crookshank will make his professional hockey debut this evening in his first game for the Sens. Drafted by the Senators in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Crookshank recently completed his third season of college eligibility with the University of New Hampshire (Hockey East) Wildcats, where he tied for the team-lead in goals (nine) while tying for second in team scoring with 18 points in 20 games. In his overall 90 collegiate games he recorded 63 points (35 goals).

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 5pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV for free with AHLTV Freeview today only!

Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Promotion:

All face coverings are 40% off today only until midnight! Don't miss out, stock up today!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.