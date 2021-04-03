Devils Fall to Bears Late, 4-2

April 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release









Binghamton Devils center Nate Schnarr vs. the Hershey Bears

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils center Nate Schnarr vs. the Hershey Bears(Binghamton Devils)

HERSHEY - Tyler Irvine scored his first professional goal in a 4-2 loss to the Hershey Bears on Saturday afternoon in front of 960 fans at GIANT Center.

Connor McMichael gave the Bears a 1-0 lead just 1:33 into the game. After Alex Jonsson-Fjallby was denied by goaltender Gilles Senn, McMichael picked up the rebound and banked it in for the lead. The goal was McMichael's seventh of the year with assists from Jonsson-Fjallby and Damien Riat.

With 5:35 left in the first frame, the Devils responded to tie the game at one courtesy of Ben Thomson. Miles Koules' shot was stopped by goaltender Pheonix Copley, but Thomson wrapped in the rebound behind the net. The goal was Thomson's fourth of the year from Koules and Colton White and the game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

The Devils came out flying in the second period, however, trailed after 40 minutes. Cameron Schilling was left all alone in front of the net and beat Senn on a rebound chance to give Hershey a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Assists on Schilling's second of the year were credited to Reece Willcox and Brett Leason at the 13:54 mark.

Tyler Irvine tied the game in the third period for his first professional goal. Travis St. Denis set up Irvine on a breakaway and he beat Copley with 5:45 left in regulation. Assists on Irvine's game-tying goal were credited to St. Denis and Danick Martel to even the score 2-2.

Hershey took the lead right back as McMichael beat Senn top shelf for his second of the night and eighth of the year. The eventual game-winning goal was assisted by Jonsson-Fjallby and came with only 3:14 remaining in regulation for a 3-2 advantage.

Brian Pihno added an empty-net goal with the Devils on a two-man advantage. The goal gave the Bears a 4-2 lead and that score held as the final. Senn stopped 16 of 19 in the loss and Copley put aside 29 of 31 for the win.

The Devils return to the ice on Monday, April 5 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:00 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

