Monarchs Split Twin Bill with RailCats

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs kicked off a stretch of three games in 24 hours with a doubleheader split of the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Gary SouthShore rallied to win the opener 6-4, scoring six runs in the seventh and final inning to claim the victory.

The Monarchs responded with a 7-2 win in the nightcap, powered by six strong innings from starter Zach Matson and five RBIs from right fielder Micker Adolfo.

The Monarchs lead Fargo-Moorhead by 4.5 games for first place in the American Association heading into a rubber game with Gary SouthShore Sunday at 1 p.m.

Chris Herrmann opened the scoring in the first game with a two-run homer, his 15th of the season and third in two games. He leads the American Association with 59 RBIs.

Odubel Herrera hit an RBI single to score Jacob Robson in the fifth, putting the Monarchs up three. They carried the 4-0 lead into the seventh and final inning.

Gary SouthShore collected three hits and three walks against Monarchs pitchers Patrick Weigel and Grant Gavin, pulling ahead 6-3.

LJ Hatch notched an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one-run game, and the Monarchs loaded the bases with two out. But Micker Adolfo flied out to end the game.

Matson retired the first 10 batters he faced in the second game to set the tone. He finished with a season-high eight strikeouts, allowing two runs on five hits without walking a batter over his six frames.

Meanwhile, Adolfo delivered a two-run double off the left field wall in the fifth and a bases-clearing double to left-center in the sixth. It was his first five-RBI game of the season.

UP NEXT

Kansas City faces Gary SouthShore Sunday at 1 p.m. both teams' final game before the All-Star break. Cody Deason will start for the Monarchs; John Sheaks will get the ball for the RailCats.

