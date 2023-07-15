'Dogs Fall in Game Two; Roskam's Streak Continues

LINCOLN, Nebraska - C Luke Roskam extended his hitting streak to 17 with a two-run homer, but the 'Dogs lost 9-2 to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.

Roskam tied the game with a two-run homer in the 1st and now owns the longest hitting streak for a 'Dog this year, but Milwaukee (34-22) scored seven unanswered runs to even the series.

Milwaukee opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly from C Roy Morales in the 1st inning, and SS Gabriel Cancel made it 2-0 with an RBI double.

Lincoln (29-27) tied the game through Roskam's homer - and the second-year Saltdog owns the longest hitting streak for a 'Dog since 2017.

The Milkmen took the lead for good on a sacrifice fly from Cancel in the 3rd inning, and Milwaukee scored four more in the 4th. 1B Cam Balego added two runs with a double and eventually came in to score on an error from LF Aaron Takacs. Later in the inning RF Michael Crouse made it 7-2 with an RBI single.

Milwaukee scored two more in the 8th inning. CF Reggie Pruitt Jr. scored on a wild pitch and Morales later singled in another run to make it 9-2.

LHP Tanner Brown allowed six runs - four earned - over 3 and 1/3 innings with three walks and no strikeouts. RHP R.J. Freure allowed one run over 2 and 2/3 innings, while RHP Carter Hope and LHP David Zoz each tossed a scoreless inning. LHP Steffon Moore allowed two runs in one inning.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 12:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

