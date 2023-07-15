Dogs Swept in Doubleheader Against the Milkmen

FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN - The Milwaukee Milkmen swept the Chicago Dogs in the teams' Thursday doubleheader. The two losses drop the Dogs to 27-28 this season - under .500 for the first time since May 13.

It was all Bryan Torres in game one.

The Milkmen defeated the Dogs 2-0, with two Torres solo home runs being the difference. The American Association's batting leader went 2-3 in game one and accounted for two of Milwaukee's six hits.

Milwaukee starting pitcher Kyle Mora lasted 5.2 innings, allowed four hits, walked two Dogs and struck out one.

Chicago starting pitcher Jonathan Cheshire pitched three innings, surrendered four hits, one earned run and four strikeouts. Cheshire made only his third professional start of his entire career. Besides allowing Torres' leadoff home run, Cheshire pitched well. His start kept the Dogs in the game, but the offense couldn't come through against Mora's dominant start.

Brennan Metzger, Luke Mangieri and Cody Bohanek all singled in the Dogs' loss.

Ryan Lidge was the only hitter to reach base twice in game one against Milwaukee. Lidge reached on a single and a walk.

The Milkmen won game two 5-4 in extra innings.

With runners on first and second and two outs, Torres slashed a single to right field, which brought home Rudy Martin.

Similar to game one, Torres took over the game with his bat-to-ball skills and speed. Torres totaled two more hits and RBI in game two.

Torres scored or drove in six of the seven Milwaukee hitters on Thursday night.

Milwaukee starting pitcher Ryan Zimmerman tossed five innings of one-hit ball, while striking out four Dogs. Zimmerman kept the Dogs offense at bay, as the Milkmen led 3-1 when he exited the game.

Still, the Dogs had some fight in them.

Chicago scored three times in the top of the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead.

Josh Altmann drove in his team-leading 53rd RBI, and Luke Mangieri doubled to left field to give the Dogs the lead.

Mangieri's double was only the second extra-base hit for the Dogs throughout the doubleheader. The first extra-base hit came off the bat of Dylan Rosa in the previous at-bat.

The Milkmen tied the ballgame up in the bottom of the sixth inning and ultimately won it in the eighth.

Dogs starting pitcher Tyler Palm threw 5.1 innings and allowed three earned runs, six hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

The Dogs' offense produced much better in the second game. The team rallied nine hits, behind Rosa and Mangieri's two-hit performances.

The Dogs look to get back to .500 Friday night against the Lake Country DockHounds. The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

