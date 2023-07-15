The Hounds Are Rolling

Rosemont, Ill. - July continues to be a strong month for the Lake Country DockHounds(27-28), who picked up another win over the Chicago Dogs, 8-3 in eight innings with weather cutting Friday short. Lake Country has won nine of its last 11 games.

Jaxx Groshans provided some thump from the bottom of the order with three hits, including his second triple of the season to get the DockHounds on the board in the third inning.

Juan Hillman made his return to professional baseball after recovering from Tommy John surgery and looked solid in his first three frames by putting up a trio of zeros. He went back out for the fourth inning limited on pitches and was removed from the game after the first two reached, both of which scored.

The DockHounds responded in the next half inning in a big way with five runs. All nine batters in the lineup reached to begin the frame in an impressive display of offense. Thomas Jones, who later added a solo home run in the eighth inning, doubled home two runs to regain the lead for Lake Country.

Keisy Portorreal, Brady Kais, and Matt Mullenbach combined for five strong innings while allowing just one run to hold the advantage.

Weather concerns are in the equation for tomorrow as well when Lake Country aims to reach the .500 mark for the first time since opening day. Game 2 is scheduled to begin from Impact Field at 6:00 Saturday.

