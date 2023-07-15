Dogs' Offense Quieted in Lake Country Series Opener

ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Lake Country DockHounds defeated the Chicago Dogs 8-3 in eight innings Friday night. The Dogs trailed by five after eight innings, before dangerous thunderstorms ended the game one inning early. The Dogs have now lost three straight games, sit at 27-29 and are in fourth place in the American Association's East standings.

Lake Country scored five runs in the fifth inning, en route to the victory. The DockHounds piled on seven hits in the inning against Dogs starter Trevor Lane and relief pitcher Andrew Edwards.

Lane tossed 4.1 innings, surrendered eight hits, six earned runs and five strikeouts during his start.

The first five batters reached in the top of the fifth inning, which resulted in Edwards entering the game to relieve Lane. Four of Lane's runners came around to score later in the inning.

Lake Country starting pitcher Juan Hillman made his American Association debut against the Dogs on Friday. Hillman threw three innings, only allowed one hit and surrendered two earned runs. The southpaw made his first professional appearance since 2021, after being signed by the DockHounds earlier in the week.

Dylan Rosa smashed his first Dogs home run in the fourth inning, which gave the Dogs a 3-2 lead. The long ball was his eighth of the season and first since June 25 - a home run he hit against the Dogs as a member of the Kansas City Monarchs.

Nolan LaMere pitched 2.1 innings out of the bullpen and only allowed one earned run. LaMere looked really solid throughout the performance. The earned run he surrendered was a Thomas Jones home run - the last batter he faced.

The Dogs look to get back on track Saturday night in game two against Lake Country. The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks postgame.

