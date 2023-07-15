Six Homeruns Power Kane County Past Sioux Falls
July 15, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Geneva, IL - Kane County crushed six homeruns and snapped an eight-game losing skid as they topped the Canaries 20-1 on Saturday.
The Cougars scored in every inning except the fifth. Hunter Clanin finished with two hits and scored Sioux Falls' lone run.
The Birds are now 27-32 and will look to win the three-game series when the two teams meet on Sunday at 1:00pm.
Check out the Sioux Falls Canaries Statistics
