Monarchs Pull Away Late to Take Series

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes dropped the finale of a three-game series Thursday evening, falling 8-2 to the Kansas City Monarchs (35-34) at Blue Cross Park.

The Monarchs took two of three in Winnipeg, winning the series and climbing above .500 once again. It was a bullpen day for the Goldeyes, and Kansas City took advantage of the carousel of arms that took the mound.

After opening the scoring early, the Goldeyes' bats went quiet as the game got out of reach.

Winnipeg (39-32) pushed a run across to open the scoring in the third inning when Roby Enríquez dropped a single into left field to score Kevin García from third to make it 1-0.

The one-run lead held until the fifth inning when Kansas City centre fielder Ross Adolph hammered a home run to straight-away centre field to tie things at 1-1.

The Monarchs jumped ahead in the top of the sixth inning, plating three runs on three hits. Adolph was once again at the centre of the action, driving in Josh Bissonette on a single through the infield into right to make it 2-1.

Two more runs came across on a Frankie Tostado single to left, as Herbert Iser and Chavez Young both came around to make it 4-1.

The Goldeyes brought things to within two runs with another Enríquez RBI single that brought Andy Armstrong around to score to close the gap to 4-2.

A four-run top of the ninth for the Monarchs effectively slammed the door shut on the Goldeyes' comeback efforts.

They made it 6-2 on a two-run single from Bissonette into right field that scored both Trent Giambrone and Travis Swaggerty.

Carson Maxwell added two more on his triple to deep centre field, scoring Isiah Gilliam and Bissonette to make it 8-2.

No other Goldeyes would come across to threaten the lead, as the Monarchs closed things out in the ninth without a threat.

Kansas City starter Julian García (W, 3-1) got the victory, tossing seven strong innings, allowing two runs on six hits.

Thomas Ponticelli (L, 0-1) took the loss in relief. He allowed three runs on three hits in his two innings of work.

The Goldeyes open a new series against the West Division leading Sioux Falls Canaries at Blue Cross Park Friday at 7:00 p.m. for our "Winnipeg 150" celebration including another fantastic post-game fireworks show.

Zac Reininger (6-4, 4.25 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg, while the Canaries have yet to announce their starter.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

