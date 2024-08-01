American Association of Professional Baseball Eclipses One Million Fans at Earliest Season Point Since 2019

August 1, 2024 - American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) today announced that the league has eclipsed the One Million fan mark already this season, the earliest the league has passed a million fans since the pre-Pandemic season of 2019.

"As we enter the final month of the 2024 season, we continue to see landmark growth across the board, and eclipsing the million-fan mark while still in July is one of our collective best accomplishments this season," said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association of Professional Baseball. "While we are proud of where we are and extremely pleased of the work our 12 clubs have put in to get us here, we know that there is much to be done as we strive to be most innovative, competitive and fan friendly league in Partner League baseball."

Over the weekend, the league surpassed the 1,000,000-fan mark at the earliest point in the season since 2019, the year before the Pandemic and before the realignment of professional baseball as we know it today. The biggest jump has been in Cleburne, Texas, where new ownership and front office leadership has invigorated the club playing at La Moderna Field, and the fans have responded with a nearly 40% increase in average attendance. Additionally, league stalwarts like Sioux Falls (+15%), Lincoln (+9%), Chicago (+6%), and Sioux City (+5%), are all trending upwards with a strong August of attendance forecast across the league.

These fast-growing attendance numbers continue a landmark year for the league. Earlier this summer the league expanded the launch of the American Association Broadcast Network, a groundbreaking platform designed to deliver consistent, professional content- including games and features- to over 35 million households throughout the season all the way through Baseball Champions League. This network represents the largest unified coverage initiative for any professional league outside of Major League Baseball and combines partnerships with Gray Media Network, Unbeaten, and Fubo Sports Network. Additionally, games are available free of charge on aabaseball.tv, reaching the largest consistent audience ever for the AAPB. To date during the 2024 season, the viewership on aabaseball.tv has had 224% growth over last year's viewership.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.