Mahle, Offense Overpower Dogs

August 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Starting pitcher Greg Mahle twirled a gem and the offense provided plenty of run support, as the Kane County Cougars ran away with a 13-2 victory over the Chicago Dogs on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Mahle (8-0), who was recently named the July Pitcher of the Month in the American Association, was perfect through the first six innings of the ballgame. The former Los Angeles Angel retired 19 straight Chicago Dogs (37-35) to start the night, including four strikeouts. The bid for perfection came to an end with a solo homer by Dusty Stroup with one out in the top of the seventh. However, Mahle retired the next two hitters to finish the night allowing just one run on one hit across seven innings to earn his seventh consecutive victory.

While Mahle dominated, the Cougars (41-31) offense did the same. The scoring got started in the bottom of the first against Chicago (37-35) starter Kenny Serwa (4-5). Trendon Craig led off the ballgame with a single and promptly stole second. Two batters later, Cornelius Randolph drove in Craig with a double to right-center to make it 1-0.

In the third, the Cougars broke the game wide open. Kane County put up five runs in the frame on five hits to push the lead to 6-0. In the inning, Randolph drove in a pair of runs with another double. Claudio Finol, Josh Allen, and Jonah Davis also picked up an RBI each in the frame.

One inning later, the Cougars added three more. A wild pitch brought home one run and Finol drove in his second run of the ballgame with a run-scoring single. Jonah Davis capped the scoring in the fourth with an opposite-field double that scored Finol to make it 9-0 Cougars.

The Cougars went on to add four more runs. Alex MeGarry belted a two-run homer in the fifth that made it 11-0. After the Dogs scored in the top of the eighth, the Cougars added two more in the bottom half on an Allen single and sacrifice fly by Galli Cribbs Jr. that made it 13-2. The Cougars finished the night with 17 hits, with five different players collecting multiple hits.

After Mahle departed, Jordan Martinson tossed an inning allowing one run. To close out the night, Vin Timpanelli pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to end the ballgame.

The Cougars will remain at home for a three-game set against the Sioux City Explorers beginning tomorrow night. Tomorrow's game will be "Harry Potter Night" at the ballpark and feature post game fireworks. The Cougars will have six straight home games through Thursday, August 8th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

