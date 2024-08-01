Pilot Flies DockHounds Winning Streak to 4

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds are hot offensively. After putting up 19 runs Tuesday, the DockHounds knocked in nine more Wednesday as Lake Country defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats 9-0 in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

It was deja vu for the DockHounds as they put up four runs in the first inning. Similar to Tuesday, Curtis Terry launched another home run while rookie Samuel Benjamin slashed his first home run as a DockHound. Each was a two-run shot.

With the offense clicking early, DockHounds starting pitcher Kelvan Pilot stifled the RailCat bats. After pitching four no-hit innings, he proved to be a dominant force on the mound yielding just two hits in his stellar six-inning performance.

"Being on the same page with Napleton, we put together a decent game plan and it worked well," Pilot said. "We kind of knew what to expect from the Gary offense and it just came down to executing."

The DockHounds continued their hitting parade with Benjamin, Terry, JT Benson and Luke Napleton each collecting multi-hit games.

While Lake Country was away on a two-week road trip, the roster had a sizable shake-up. With the DockHounds picking up Pilot in a trade, Benjamin, Benson and Napleton each from college, Lake Country manager Ken Huckaby has been impressed.

"Obviously when you bring in that many new guys, there's going to be a transition period but now we are starting to get the guys a little bit more comfortable," Huckaby said. "But, a lot of those first-year guys are really contributing to the success of this team right now."

Huckaby alluded to the transition period that the team faced amidst the roster shakeup, however Pilot felt right at home joining the DockHounds.

"These guys gel pretty well and we started clicking right away," Pilot said. "I've only been here a little over a week but it feels like I've been here all season and we can credit that to the coaching staff and leaders on our team."

Lake Country has now reached its highest winning streak on the season with four games and they will look to extend that streak Thursday. The DockHounds will face the RailCats at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

