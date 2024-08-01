Seven-Run Ninth Inning Fuels Canaries to Series Sweep

Fargo, ND - Down to their final three outs on Thursday, the Canaries rallied to score seven ninth inning runs and complete a three-game series sweep of Fargo-Moorhead with an 8-6 victory.

The RedHawks opened the scoring with a three-run homerun in the first inning. Trevor Achenbach put Sioux Falls on the board with a two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth but Fargo-Moorhead responded with a pair of RBI sacrifice flies and a solo homerun over the next three innings.

After the first out was recorded in the top of the ninth, three consecutive walks loaded the bases for Scott Combs. Combs drove in two with a single and Hunter Clanin followed with a walk to reload the bases.

Wyatt Ulrich then drew a walk and an ensuing wild pitch made it a 6-5 score. Jordan Barth drove in two more with a double to give Sioux Falls their first lead of the night and Drew Mount plated Barth with a single. Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless bottom half to earn his 11th save.

The Canaries, who lead the West Division field by two and a half games, are now 41-29 and will head to Winnipeg for a four-game series beginning Friday at 7:00pm.

