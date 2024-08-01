RedHawks Drop Game 2 to Canaries

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Ismael Alcantara on game night

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Ismael Alcantara on game night

FARGO - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored six unanswered runs Wednesday night to take an 8-2 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field.

Ismael Alcantara hit a two-run homer - his seventh of the season - off the batter's eye in the third inning to level the score at 2-2.

From there, the visitors added a run in the fourth, three in the sixth and two in the ninth.

Cade Torgerson was solid in long relief, allowing two runs on two hits in 4.0 innings on the mound.

Marcus Chiu and Michael Hallquist each had two hits for the RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls will finish a three-game series on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

