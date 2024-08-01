Adolph and Tostado Guide Monarchs to Massive Series Win

August 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The top hitters in the Kansas City Monarchs' lineup put together two top performances in a crucial rubber game.

Ross Adolph and Frankie Tostado were dynamite at Blue Cross Park. The two and three hitters led the Monarchs past the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 8-2, on Thursday night.

The duo combined to reach base eight times and drive in the first four Monarchs (35-34) runs. The Monarchs finished a giant series victory after a late surge and delivered four runs in the ninth.

Adolph rolled his strong month of July right into August.

The center fielder blasted a solo home run 412 feet to center field in the fifth inning. The home run was Adolph's team-leading 11th round-tripper of the year which evened the ballgame at 1-1.

The lethal lefty came through one inning later to give Kansas City its first lead. Adolph punched a single through the right side of the infield to plate Josh Bissonette to give the Monarchs a 2-1 advantage.

Adolph delivered his fourth four-hit game of the season with a 4-for-5 night.

Tostado picked up the pieces one pitch later. The All-Star first baseman connected on a two-run single to lift the Monarchs into a 4-1 edge.

Tostado delivered a joint-season-high 3-for-4 performance and 2 RBIs in the rubber game.

The Monarchs also got a season-best in innings from RHP Julian Garcia. The All-Star kept Winnipeg's (39-32) lineup quiet after the third inning with eight consecutive retired in the middle innings.

Garcia hurled 7.0 innings, which included six scoreless, and surrendered just six hits.

Kansas City put the game to bed in the top of the ninth. Bissonette got it going with a two-run single, Carson Maxwell punished the Goldeyes' defense with a two-run triple.

The Monarchs have now won four of its last five series dating back to July 12th.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs begin a three-game set with the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.