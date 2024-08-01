Scholten Returns Home to Take the Mound

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Iowa State Representative and current Sioux City Explorer J.D. Scholten will continue his amazing story, returning home to Sioux City for his fifth start tonight as the Explorers face the Lincoln Saltdogs in the final game of a three-game series at Lewis and Clark Park. The game will air free on radio on KSCJ and on video stream at aabaseball.tv. The Scholten comeback has been covered coast to coast this season and has been one of the best stories in sports all summer long.

The background: Sioux City Manager Steve Montgomery needed a starter for the Explorers July 6 game against Milwaukee Milkmen. He turned to Scholten who delivered a quality start for the Explorers. The right-hander went 6.2 innings, scattering seven hits and giving up two earned runs. Scholten then returned to the hill on July 11 at Fargo, tossing 6.0 innings while giving up only one earned run on seven hits and ending a three-game losing streak in a 3-1 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Scholten picked up his third win when the club returned home on July 20, going 5.1 against the Sioux Falls Canaries in game two of a doubleheader. He allowed one earned run on five hits in a 3-2 win. His most recent effort was 4.1 innings in a no decision against the league's top team, the Cleburne Railroaders, down in Texas. For the season, Scholten is 3-0 with a 2.82 ERA in 22.1 innings with 14 strikeouts and nine walks.

Scholten 44, is a native of Sioux City and is a member of the Iowa House of Representatives, representing District 1 as a Democrat in the state legislature in Des Moines. Scholten attended Morningside College, where he pitched and played first base for three years, and then he transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pitch for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a senior. In 2002, he led the Cornhuskers in earned run average. He earned his degree from Nebraska in December 2003. He played baseball and basketball at East High School in Sioux City and was born in Ames. He began his pro career in 2003 and would spend parts of three seasons with the Explorers in 2004 and 2006 - 2007. Scholten made his return to professional baseball last summer, playing in the Dutch League.

