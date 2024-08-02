Monarchs Drop Series Opener in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. - It was all about the homers on Friday night at Haymarket Park.

The Kansas City Monarchs out-hit the Lincoln Saltdogs, 7-5, but came up short. Lincoln launched three home runs to hand Kansas City a 5-1 defeat in the series opener.

Kansas City (35-35) got the first long ball from Frankie Tostado. The All-Star first baseman homered for the second time in seven games with a line drive to right field.

The Monarchs took a 1-0 lead off Tostado's eighth bomb of the year in the first.

Lincoln took the lead in the bottom of the first off a Spencer Henson two-run jack.

LHP Matt Hall thrived in his second start back. The 31-year-old settled in for four consecutive hitless innings following the home run.

The former major leaguer retired the last 11 batters he faced in his second start for Kansas City in 2024.

Lincoln (28-45) blew the game open in the sixth off the Kansas City bullpen. Two Saltdog home runs, including a second from Henson, lifted the lead to 5-1.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Saltdogs continue their series on Saturday night at Haymarket Park. Kansas City RHP Jackson Goddard opposes Cam Wynne for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

