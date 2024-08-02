Canaries Drop Friday Night Clash North of the Border

Winnipeg, MB - Jordan Barth finished with three hits on Friday but Winnipeg snapped the Canaries' three-game winning streak, topping the Birds 8-2 at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring with a two-run homerun in the second inning and added six more runs in the sixth.

The Birds scored on back-to-back RBI doubles from Drew Mount and Jabari Henry in the eighth.

Sioux Falls dips to 41-30 and will return to action Saturday at 6:00pm.

