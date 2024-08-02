Cougars Trounce Explorers in Series Opener

GENEVA, Ill. - For a second straight game, the Kane County Cougars put double digits on the scoreboard, as the home team collected 18 hits in an 11-1 romp over the Sioux City Explorers in front of 6,177 fans on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (42-31) quickly gained the lead in the bottom of the first against Sioux City (32-38) starter Jaren Jackson (1-4). Alex McGarry and Claudio Finol both singled before a Todd Lott fielder's choice put runners at the corners. Then, Claudio Finol poked a single to score the first run of the ballgame. Josh Allen followed up Finol's hit with another single to score Lott and make it 2-0. Kane County added another run in the second on a wild pitch to go up 3-0.

Two innings later, Lott blasted a two-run homer over the left field wall to make it 5-0. Lott finished the night 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars really began to pour it on. To start the scoring in the inning, Josh Allen belted a solo homer over the scoreboard in left to make it 6-0. After three walks loaded the bases later in the inning, Cornelius Randolph crushed a line drive over the right field wall for his second grand slam of the season. Randolph's long ball made it a 10-0 lead for the Cougars.

The Cougars went on to add one more run in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Galli Cribbs Jr. to go up 11-0. On the mound, Jack Fox (6-3) earned the win with five strong innings. The right-hander limited the Explorers to no runs on five hits while striking out three against two walks. Out of the bullpen, Vin Timpanelli, Logan Nissen, CJ Carter, and Harrison Smith each tossed an inning to finish out the ballgame.

Sioux City scored the only run of the night on a solo homer by Daniel Montano in the top of the eighth.

The Cougars continue the series with the Explorers on Saturday night. Righty Joey Murray (3-5, 4.86) is set to go for Sioux City, while the Cougars' starter is to be announced. Tomorrow's game will be "Hawaiian Night" at the ballpark and feature postgame fireworks. The Cougars will have five straight home games through Thursday, August 8th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

