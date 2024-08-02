Hernandez Walks It off for DockHounds, 'Cats Drop Fifth-Straight

(Oconomowoc, WI) With the dark clouds overhead and the series coming to an end, the Gary SouthShore RailCats looked to salvage a win on the road against the Lake Country DockHounds. Chris Erwin, coming off five no-hit innings in his previous start, was making the start for Gary.

Lake Country's Ryan Hernandez came up for his first at-bat and smacked a solo home run over the center-field wall for his 22nd home run of the season, putting the RailCats behind 1-0. The RailCats put pressure on Brett Conine and Carlos Rincon hit a slow bouncer to Josh Altmann at third that drove in Guillermo Quintana.

In the bottom of the third, with two on and two out, the rain arrived and delayed the game for over an hour at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Chris Erwin would leave the game as Casey Grimm would take the ball.

Grimm would allow the 'Hounds to take the lead from a Samuel Benjamin home run, after a drop third strike and a bad throw from Quintana, Lake Country stole a run to extend their lead to 3-1.

Conine would last six innings allowing just one run on three hits and struck out seven. The bullpen turned in clean innings in the seventh and eighth and the two east-division foes would head to the ninth separated by a pair of runs.

Olivier Basabe fought for a long time before drawing a walk to have the tying-run at the plate. Francisco Del Valle saw eight pitches before he struck out. Setting the stage for LG Castillo, after taking a ball, the next pitch was deposited over the left-field fence for a game-tying home run.

Nate Alexander got the ball for the bottom of the ninth, a single and a 1-out double forced the winning run to third base. Gary SouthShore manager, Lamarr Rogers elected to intentionally walk Altmann to get to Hernandez. He hit a fly ball to center and Ray Zuberer scampered home to walk-off the 'Cats and get Lake Country a sweep.

The RailCats have dropped five games in a row and their record has gone to 25-46. The first leg has ended with two more to go, the next series starts on Friday against the Chicago Dogs back at Impact Field in Rosemont. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM with Franklin Perez getting the starting nod.

