Monarchs Add Former Top Prospect, New Reliever

KANSAS CITY, KAN. - The Kansas City Monarchs have brought in a former first-round draft pick and collegiate standout reliever.

The Monarchs announced the signing of Justin O'Conner from Aguascalientes in Mexico and Jeff Hakanson from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday afternoon.

O'Conner will make his debut hitting fifth on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park. Hakanson will be available out of the bullpen.

O'Conner was headlined as a standout catcher coming up through the Indianapolis, Indiana area. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Rays.

The right-handed hitter cruised through the Rays' MiLB farm, named as the No. 15 American League prospect in 2011.

O'Conner was named a Mid-Season All-Star with the High-A Charlotte Stone Crabs in 2014. He would progress to as high as Triple-A Durham in 2017.

The 32-year-old begins his second stint in the American Association. O'Conner recorded 17 home runs and 41 RBI in 82 appearances for the St. Paul Saints in the 2018 season.

He spent the last two seasons in the Atlantic League before 47 appearances in Mexico to begin the 2024 season.

Hakanson arrives in Kansas City after four years in the Rays' minor league system. The Tampa, Florida native made 51 appearances for the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Charleston RiverDogs in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The right-hander compiled a 5.33 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25.1 innings this season for High-A Bowling Green.

The Floridian was a phenom at the University of Central Florida in the 2019 and abbreviated 2020 seasons.

Hakanson was on pace to break the UCF strikeout per nine innings record as a sophomore in 2019. He posted a 17.55 K/9 over 26.2 innings of work. The reliever led the team with a 3.5 K:BB ratio, posting a 3.38 ERA in 22 appearances.

Hakanson began the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with six saves 8.1 scoreless innings and added 20 strikeouts.

The reliever also dominated the Expedition League with a 0.39 ERA and 10 saves in 2018.

