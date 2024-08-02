Monarchs Drop Series Opener in Lincoln

Kansas City Monarchs' Frankie Tostado

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Emma Crouch)

Lincoln, Neb. - It was all about the homers on Friday night at Haymarket Park.

The Kansas City Monarchs out-hit the Lincoln Saltdogs, 7-5, but came up short. Lincoln launched

three home runs to hand Kansas City a 5-1 defeat in the series opener.

Kansas City (35-35) got the first long ball from Frankie Tostado. The All-Star first baseman homered

for the second time in seven games with a line drive to right field.

The Monarchs took a 1-0 lead off Tostado's eighth bomb of the year in the first.

Lincoln took the lead in the bottom of the first off a Spencer Henson two-run jack.

LHP Matt Hall thrived in his second start back. The 31-year-old settled in for four consecutive hitless

innings following the home run.

The former major leaguer retired the last 11 batters he faced in his second start for Kansas City in

2024.

Lincoln (28-45) blew the game open in the sixth off the Kansas City bullpen. Two Saltdog home runs,

including a second from Henson, lifted the lead to 5-1.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Saltdogs continue their series on Saturday night at Haymarket Park. Kansas City

RHP Jackson Goddard opposes Cam Wynne for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

About the Kansas City Monarchs

The Kansas City Monarchs are a professional baseball team in the American Association, an MLB Partner

League. 2024 will be their 21st season at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. In 2020, the team

partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and changed their name from the T-Bones to the

Monarchs in honor of the legendary Negro League franchise that played from 1920 to 1965. This year, the

Monarchs and the museum are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Negro League World Series,

won by the Monarchs in 1924.

