RedHawks Re-Sign Former Outfielder Alec Olund

August 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - A familiar face will soon be patrolling the outfield again for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Alec Olund, who appeared in 104 combined games during the 2022 and 2023 season for Fargo-Moorhead, was signed by the RedHawks on Friday.

In two seasons with the RedHawks, the Purdue product slashed .284/.369/.389 with 39 RBIs and four home runs.

After starting the 2024 season with the Frontier League's Tri-City ValleyCats, Olund was traded to the Evansville Otters in June. In 57 total games this season, Olund is hitting .235/.315/.377 with 42 RBIs and six homers.

