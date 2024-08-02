RedHawks Re-Sign Former Outfielder Alec Olund
August 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - A familiar face will soon be patrolling the outfield again for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.
Alec Olund, who appeared in 104 combined games during the 2022 and 2023 season for Fargo-Moorhead, was signed by the RedHawks on Friday.
In two seasons with the RedHawks, the Purdue product slashed .284/.369/.389 with 39 RBIs and four home runs.
After starting the 2024 season with the Frontier League's Tri-City ValleyCats, Olund was traded to the Evansville Otters in June. In 57 total games this season, Olund is hitting .235/.315/.377 with 42 RBIs and six homers.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 2, 2024
- RedHawks Re-Sign Former Outfielder Alec Olund - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Monarchs Add Former Top Prospect, New Reliever - Kansas City Monarchs
- Bryan Bonnell Didn't Expect Being a Leader, But he Cherishes It - Lake Country DockHounds
- RailCats Add Former 1st Round Pick - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- DockHounds Outlast Elements, Sweep RailCats - Lake Country DockHounds
- Hernandez Walks It off for DockHounds, 'Cats Drop Fifth-Straight - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Fargo North Grad Michael Hallquist Hits First Pro Homer in Loss - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Fargo North Grad Michael Hallquist Hits First Pro Homer in Loss - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Scholten Improves to 4-0 for Sioux City - Sioux City Explorers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.