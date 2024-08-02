Fargo North Grad Michael Hallquist Hits First Pro Homer in Loss

FARGO - Fargo North product Michael Hallquist hit his first professional home run and Nile Ball threw another gem for the RedHawks Thursday, but Fargo-Moorhead lost 8-6 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

Hallquist capped a three-hit night with a solo shot over the left field wall in the eighth inning to open his pro account. Drew Ward also homered for Fargo-Moorhead (39-33), a towering three-run bomb in the first inning to open the game's scoring.

Ball threw six fantastic innings for Fargo-Moorhead, limiting the Canaries to only one run on four hits while striking out six. The righty has not given up more than two runs in any of his five starts for the RedHawks since joining the club in early July.

Juan Fernandez put together a four-hit night for the RedHawks - his most since an American Association record-tying six-hit night on May 23.

The RedHawks will travel to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Friday for the start of a three-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds before returning to Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday, Aug. 6, for a series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

