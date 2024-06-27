Monarchs Doubleheader Thursday Postponed
June 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Thursday night's Kansas City Monarchs doubleheader against Sioux City has been postponed due to field conditions.
Fans with tickets to any postponed Monarchs game can exchange their tickets at the Monarchs box office for a ticket for any future regular season home game of equal or lesser value. Learn more at MonarchsBaseball.com/RainoutPolicy.
"We at the Monarchs did everything possible to get the field ready for tonight," Monarchs president and general manager Jay Hinrichs said. "Due to damage from severe weather and an unforeseen mechanical issue, we were unable to play tonight."
Head to MonarchsBaseball.com for the latest updates.
