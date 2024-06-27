Railroaders Fall Victim to Another Walk Off Loss on the Road

Fargo, ND - 1B Drew Ward brought home the game winning run in the bottom of the 10th after a failed double play attempt by the Railroaders as Fargo-Moorhead took game two, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Cleburne held on to a 2-1 lead from the third inning to the eighth inning after a SS Shed Long solo home run and a C Jaxx Groshans RBI single. In the eighth, CF Kona Quiggle drove in the game-tying run off a single and gave the RedHawks the momentum going into extra innings.

Although a solo home run given up early in the game, RHP Johnathon Tripp put together one of his best outings of the year. Tripp allowed that one run in the first, then pitched six straight shutout innings with five punchouts.

It wasn't a great night for returning RHP Tanner Riley who rehabbed an elbow injury and made his season debut in the bottom of the 10th. He walked two batters and gave up the winning run which handed him the loss.

The rubber match between the Railroaders and the RedHawks takes place Thursday night at 7:02 p.m. before Cleburne hits the road again for a week-ending series with the Kansas City Monarchs.

