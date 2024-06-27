Double Dip in Kansas City Called Off

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Sioux City Explorers were set for a getaway doubleheader with the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field in Kansas City on Thursday, but the final two games will not be played due to field conditions. The details on any potential makeup games will be announced at a later date. The Explorers departed for Milwaukee after the announcement and will begin a four-game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field in Franklin, Wisconsin tomorrow, Friday June 28 at 6:35 p.m.

In the series opener in Milwaukee, the Explorers will send LHP Austin Drury (1-2, 6.32) to the mound to face RHP Sebastian Rodriguez (2-2, 3.55) for the Milkmen. The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

The series will continue Saturday, June 29 and wrap up Monday, July 1. The Explorers return to Sioux City on Tuesday July 2 to face the Winnipeg Goldeyes. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

