Ismael Alcantara Transferred to Mexican League

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have transferred the contract of Ismael Alcantara to the Rieleros de Aguascalientes of the Mexican League, the team announced Thursday.

The Dominican outfielder and former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect appeared in 37 games for the RedHawks, slashing .350/.419/.539 with 27 RBIs and five home runs.

Alcantara swiped a staggering 32 bags for Fargo-Moorhead - equal to the second and third-best base stealers in the American Association combined - and was on pace to obliterate the team single-season record of 47.

As things stand, Izzy's 32 stolen bases already mark the seventh-best single-season stolen base performance in team history. Only one other player in the top 20 (Chris Grayson - 2017, 26 SB in 57 GP) of that list appeared in fewer than 75 games.

