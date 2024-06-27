'Dogs Lose Series Finale, Swept by Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Saltdogs struggled to score for the fourth consecutive game as Sioux Falls took the series finale by a final of 6-2, sweeping the series.

INF Jack Dragum recorded a quadruple-hit performance with four singles, he now has hits in seven of his last eight games.

INF Luke Roskam homered for the second time in the series, a solo homer was his fourth of the season.

INF Dakota Conners drove in his 13th RBI of the season on a single to put the 'Dogs on the board.

RHP Pablo Arevalo threw three innings in relief surrendering two hits, and one run which was earned on a solo home run, no walks, and no strikeouts.

The Canaries put up two runs in the bottom of the first inning for the third straight game, this time coming against RHP Jack Parisi who made his first start since June 6th coming off of the injured list.

Lincoln, just as they did in game two, would respond in the top of the second inning with a Conners RBI single scoring C Logan Williams to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Fast forward to the fifth and Roskam lifted a solo home run over the fence in left field for his fourth of the season, his second of the series, tying the game at two.

In the seventh, the Canaries bats found life scoring three times on three hits against RHP Wyatt Sparks to extend the lead to four.

The rain, falling since the first pitch, sent game three into a weather delay heading into the eighth inning. The game would resume at 2:10 p.m.

Neither team could cause any further damage and Sioux Falls would secure the series sweep, their second over Lincoln this season.

Lincoln opens up a three-game series with the Lake Country Dockhounds in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin on Friday night at 6:35, their second and final meeting of the regular season.

