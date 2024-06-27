Pucheu Goes All Nine In Railroaders' Rubber Match Win
June 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Cleburne Railroaders News Release
Fargo, ND - LHP Jacques Pucheu threw a two-hit complete game in Cleburne's 6-1 win over Fargo-Moorhead on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field, earning them the series win over the RedHawks.
Pucheu was one out away from becoming the first pitcher in Railroaders history to pitch a complete game shutout. That bid was broken up when CF Kona Quiggle hit an RBI triple with two outs in the ninth inning.
The lefty wasn't the only one locked in as LF Hill Alexander went a perfect 4-for-4 and reached base five times. Alexander launched his seventh home run of the season in the third inning which was one of two RBI on the night.
With Kane County falling to Gary SouthShore, the Railroaders now sit 1.5 games back of first place, tied with Milwaukee in second place. Cleburne head back on the bus for a trip to Kansas City to battle the Monarchs in a three-game series starting Friday night at 6:35 p.m.
