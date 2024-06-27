Meyer Earns 300th Career Win as Birds Sweep Lincoln

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries put the finishing touches on a three-game sweep of Lincoln with a 6-2 victory on Thursday, the 300th win of Mike Meyer's managerial career. Meyer joins Steve Shirley as the only managers in team history to achieve 300 victories.

Mike Hart ripped an RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring before Josh Rehwaldt crossed home plate on a wild pitch. Lincoln scored the next two runs to tie the game before Rehwaldt belted a go-ahead 475-foot homerun in the bottom of the fifth.

Trevor Achenbach drove in two more with a seventh inning single before a second Saltdog wild pitch led to another run. Matt Dunaway and Dylan Chalmers combined to toss two scoreless innings of relief as the BIrds earn their second sweep of Lincoln this month.

Ty Culbreth allowed two runs over seven innings and struck out six to earn his league-leading sixth victory. Derek Maiben finished with two hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games. The Canaries are now 25-15 and welcome East Division-leading Kane County for a three-game series beginning Friday at 7:05pm.D9B945--

