Meyer Earns 300th Career Win as Birds Sweep Lincoln
June 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries put the finishing touches on a three-game sweep of Lincoln with a 6-2 victory on Thursday, the 300th win of Mike Meyer's managerial career. Meyer joins Steve Shirley as the only managers in team history to achieve 300 victories.
Mike Hart ripped an RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring before Josh Rehwaldt crossed home plate on a wild pitch. Lincoln scored the next two runs to tie the game before Rehwaldt belted a go-ahead 475-foot homerun in the bottom of the fifth.
Trevor Achenbach drove in two more with a seventh inning single before a second Saltdog wild pitch led to another run. Matt Dunaway and Dylan Chalmers combined to toss two scoreless innings of relief as the BIrds earn their second sweep of Lincoln this month.
Ty Culbreth allowed two runs over seven innings and struck out six to earn his league-leading sixth victory. Derek Maiben finished with two hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games. The Canaries are now 25-15 and welcome East Division-leading Kane County for a three-game series beginning Friday at 7:05pm.D9B945--
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 27, 2024
- Meyer Earns 300th Career Win as Birds Sweep Lincoln - Sioux Falls Canaries
- 'Dogs Lose Series Finale, Swept by Canaries - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Fireworks, Community & Pop Culture: Ten Things to Know in the American Association this Week - AA
- Ismael Alcantara Transferred to Mexican League - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Railroaders Fall Victim to Another Walk Off Loss on the Road - Cleburne Railroaders
- RedHawks Even Series with Walk-off Win Over Railroaders - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux Falls Canaries Stories
- Meyer Earns 300th Career Win as Birds Sweep Lincoln
- Canaries Use Big Fifth Inning to Topple Lincoln
- Miller Tosses Seven Scoreless Frames as Birds Down Lincoln
- Birds Blast Four Homeruns, Not Enough to Complete Series Sweep
- Big Fifth Inning Propels Birds to Third Consecutive Victory