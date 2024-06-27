RedHawks Even Series with Walk-off Win Over Railroaders

June 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

FARGO - Drew Ward hit a walk-off fielder's choice in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Dillon Thomas and give the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (25-16) a 3-2 lead over the Cleburne Railroaders (23-20) on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Peter Brookshaw opened the scoring with a 365-foot - 104 mph exit velocity - home run in the first inning, and Kona Quiggle forced extra innings with an RBI single in the eighth to score the RedHawks' game-tying second run.

It was another quality start for Davis Feldman (6-0, 2.09 ERA) on the mound. Feldman went seven innings and gave up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking three.

Jake Hjelle went 3-for-4 with a stolen base for Fargo-Moorhead, his first three-hit game as a professional since joining the RedHawks earlier this season from Minnesota Crookston.

Another former Golden Eagle, Jake Dykhoff, earned his first win of the season after pitching a scoreless 10th inning.

The RedHawks and Railroaders will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday night in Fargo.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. and the RedHawks will wear special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed jerseys. Fans will be able to meet the Ninja Turtles throughout the night at Newman Outdoor Field.

